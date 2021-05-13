Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.77

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.77 and traded as low as $31.37. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 199,273 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $127.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

