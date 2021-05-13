TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $257.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $256.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s previous close.

BLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.54.

NYSE:BLD traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.66. 3,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.04 and a 200 day moving average of $197.51.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

