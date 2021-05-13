TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.22 billion-$3.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.54.

BLD traded up $5.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.35. 4,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $80.77 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.04 and a 200 day moving average of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

