Torray LLC Sells 24,930 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Torray LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.7% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $157.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $163.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.