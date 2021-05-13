Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
NYSE:TEAF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,410. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $15.01.
About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
