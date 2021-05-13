Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:TEAF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,410. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $15.01.

About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

