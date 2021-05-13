Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Given New $4.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

TOTZF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.