Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Given New $4.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

TOTZF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

