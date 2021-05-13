TotemFi (TOTM) Trading 44.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, TotemFi has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $765,100.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001937 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.69 or 0.00636535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00082113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.00232374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $607.05 or 0.01224011 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.85 or 0.01050203 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,900,000 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using US dollars.

