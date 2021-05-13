TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCAP. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 333.67 ($4.36).

Shares of TCAP traded down GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 218.90 ($2.86). 523,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 239.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 229.24. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 373.40 ($4.88). The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

