TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Shares of TPIC traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,335. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

In other news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

