Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,617 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,578% compared to the typical daily volume of 156 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after acquiring an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,868 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,907,000 after acquiring an additional 102,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after acquiring an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.78.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $119.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

