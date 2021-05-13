Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 100,609 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,238 call options.

VLO stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.50. 3,679,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,701. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2,615.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 965,297 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

