Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Trainline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Trainline has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

