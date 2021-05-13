Transcodium (TNS) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $215,170.65 and approximately $381.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,807,938 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

