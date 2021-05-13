Transcontinental to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Transcontinental in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30.

Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$23.27 and a 12 month high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$622.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$596.10 million.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

