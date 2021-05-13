Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.00

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.00 and traded as high as C$23.43. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$22.97, with a volume of 156,962 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

