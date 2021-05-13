TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin Sells 2,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard Dane Mauldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,192 shares of TransUnion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $197,367.68.

NYSE TRU traded up $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $105.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,122. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $110.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 49,559 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TRU. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

