Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,865 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 256.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.48. The company had a trading volume of 469,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,425,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

