Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,726 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.19. The stock had a trading volume of 507,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605,234. The stock has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. ICAP boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

