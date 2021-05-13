Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 107,785 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 211.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,785 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Amyris worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amyris by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Amyris by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amyris by 280.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.87.

AMRS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 92,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,947,248. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

