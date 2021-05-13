Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,735 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 5.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $548.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162,685. The company has a market capitalization of $341.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $303.79 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $579.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

