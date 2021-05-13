Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,125 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.93. 5,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,142. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89.

