Traynor Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,329 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.6% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after buying an additional 236,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after buying an additional 215,603 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,127,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,729,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $147.71. The stock had a trading volume of 50,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,850. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.73.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

