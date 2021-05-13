Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $107.56. The company had a trading volume of 183,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,377. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

