Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $211.48. 197,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,293. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.48 and its 200-day moving average is $199.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

