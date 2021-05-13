Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.7% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $320.17. 2,473,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,874,266. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $215.99 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

