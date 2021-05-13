Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.80.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $6.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $387.55. 14,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.82 and its 200-day moving average is $357.87. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

