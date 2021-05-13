Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $12.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $577.15. 1,032,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,350,309. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.66 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $685.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.76. The company has a market cap of $555.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

