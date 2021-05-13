Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $9.61 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.44. 117,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231,320. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.82 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

