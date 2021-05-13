Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 612 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in Amgen by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $253.23. The company had a trading volume of 74,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,466. The company has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

