Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,083 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.37. 183,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.87. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.