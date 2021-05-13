Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,307 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.66. 31,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,221. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

