Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,252 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000.

FBND traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,346. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

