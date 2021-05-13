Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $215,139,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,359,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,452,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

PLTR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,312,117. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,121,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655 over the last three months.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.