Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,140 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Shares of STZ opened at $229.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.16 and its 200-day moving average is $219.39. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.