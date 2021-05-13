Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 31,681 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $19,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after buying an additional 70,695 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 468,161 shares of company stock worth $53,742,452. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $89.35 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.21. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,276.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Cowen boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.