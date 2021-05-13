Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,739 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Yum China worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Yum China by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Yum China by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

