Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $15.33 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Aflac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Aflac by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,134. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

