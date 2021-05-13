Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $19.04 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $19,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,342.02 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $888.62 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,472.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1,408.17.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.