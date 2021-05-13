Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,200 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,271 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,615,000 after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.35.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $223.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.98 and its 200 day moving average is $226.67. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.69, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

