Treat DAO (TREAT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,789.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00004210 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $2,789.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.49 or 0.00654785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00081893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.00231169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004514 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.55 or 0.01227982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.53 or 0.01050374 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

