TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) SVP Lori G. Roberts Sells 12,120 Shares

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.39. 745,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,193. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,820,000 after acquiring an additional 114,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,416,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 913,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 893,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 74,909 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THS. Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

