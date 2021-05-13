TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) SVP Lori G. Roberts Sells 12,120 Shares

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.39. 745,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,193. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50.
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THS. Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.
About TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.
