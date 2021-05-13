Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) & Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Marathon Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marathon Oil $5.19 billion 1.68 $480.00 million $0.75 14.76

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Marathon Oil -32.64% -6.64% -3.97%

Volatility and Risk

Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Triangle Petroleum and Marathon Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Oil 2 7 10 0 2.42

Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential downside of 12.64%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Triangle Petroleum on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triangle Petroleum Company Profile

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

