Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Market Cap Tops $34.79 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Trias Token (new) has a total market cap of $34.79 million and $54.68 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 108.2% higher against the US dollar. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.75 or 0.00043881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Trias Token (new)

Trias Token (new) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

