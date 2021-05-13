Tribe (TRIBE) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Tribe coin can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003271 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tribe has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $392.67 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00086497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $493.89 or 0.01021778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00068971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00111195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00060722 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.