Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 million-$175 million.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Tribune Publishing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

NASDAQ:TPCO remained flat at $$17.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. Tribune Publishing has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.