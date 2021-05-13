Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

TCNGF stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

