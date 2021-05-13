Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $3.40 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Trilogy International Partners stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Trilogy International Partners has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

