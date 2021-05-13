Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at TD Securities

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.
TLLYF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685. Trilogy International Partners has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.
About Trilogy International Partners
