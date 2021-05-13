Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at TD Securities

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

TLLYF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685. Trilogy International Partners has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

About Trilogy International Partners

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

