Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and $2.08 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00086838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $509.69 or 0.01026821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00068749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00111946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00061794 BTC.

TRIO is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

