Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to post $16.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $18.25 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year sales of $56.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $56.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $116.36 million, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Triterras.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of Triterras stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Triterras has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Triterras by 200.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Triterras during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Triterras by 176.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Triterras during the first quarter worth about $991,000.

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

